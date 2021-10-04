New Kildare community alert group announces launch

Pic: Supplied
What started as an local venture to tackle illegal dumping and anti-social behavior during the lockdown has evolved into an official community group.
The launch of the Kildoon District Community, which serves those located in the Kildoon/Nurney and Newtown areas of Kildare will be held in conjunction with Kildare Garda Siochana and Muintir Na Tire (MNT).
A number of local councillors will be in attendance, such as Fianna Fáil's Suzanne Doyle and Labour's Mark Leigh.
Other guests at the event will include Superintendent Martin Walker, Sgt Jane Rayn, New Community Garda Willie Cunningham and Conor O' Leary of MNT.
This is an outdoor event which will comply with COVID-19 Regulations (a limit of 25 fully vaccinated for older residence will be permitted indoors).
There will be a brief from An Garda Siochana on Lighting up and Locking up for the winter months ahead, Road Safety for pedestrians and safety in the community.
Refreshments and registration is available, while some generous spot prizes, which will be provided by local businesses, can be won by those in attendance on the night.
The launch will take place on Thursday evening October 14 from 7pm to 8pm at Nurney GAA Club.
