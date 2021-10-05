Search

05/10/2021

Retired RTE worker who lived in Newbridge being laid to rest today

The late Peter Doyle

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A Newbridge resident who worked in RTE will be laid to rest today.

The late Peter Doyle, who passed away on Friday last, worked in the archives department of RTE Radio in Donnybrook. 

Mr Doyle, who lived in the Mount Carmel area, died peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Ashley Lodge Nursing Home.

He is sadly missed by his brother Sean as well as nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Removal took place from Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge this morning at 11.30am to arrive at the Dominican College Church for Mass at 12 o'clock.

Burial will take place afterwards at St  Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Peter's Funeral Mass can be viewed on: http://dominicansnewbridge.ie/live-streaming/

