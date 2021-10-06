Burst watermain results in water supply issues for number of Kildare areas

File Pic
Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed that a burst watermain has resulted in water supply issues for number of regions within the county.
Repairs to a burst watermain at Littlewood, Grangeclare will be carried out tomorrow October 7.
Supply to Ballyteague, Allenwood, Lullymore, Allenwood South, Killina, Derrinturn, Ticknevin, Ballyhagan, Carbury.
KCC said that surrounding areas will be affected from 9am until 5pm.
