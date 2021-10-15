Kildare County Council announce works to take place on this bridge

File Pic
Kildare County Council (KCC) have announced that works will take place on a bridge in Kildare.
Works on Monasterevin Bridge to commence Wednesday October 22, 2021.
Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works.
KCC has said that it apologises for any inconveniences caused.
