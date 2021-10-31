Search

31/10/2021

Budget debate hears differing views on allocations

Park proposed for Aras Chill Dara site in Naas

Kildare Co Council HQ, Aras Chill Dara, Naas

Councillors in the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District (MD) have criticised an anomaly whereby local residents associations receive less funding from the Council than for example in the Naas MD area.

The issue was discussed at a monthly meeting on October 20 as MD members approved the annual budget for 2022.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy had tabled a motion requesting that the MD ask the Council to increase the proposed allocation for local residents’ associations in the municipal district budget, in order to bring the allocations in line with those allocated by the Naas MD.

Acting Head of Finance Fiona Millane said it was a matter for the councillors to move funds between allocations in their MD.

Ms Millane also said that the Kildare-Newbridge MD needed more money in its roads budget as it had more rural roads to maintain.

In response, Cllr Noel Heavey said: “I am very concerned. I don’t understand it.”
Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer also agreed that something needed to be done to create a sense of balance on the issue.
Acting chairman Chris Pender instructed members that the 2022 budget needed to be voted on at the meeting and that the funding for residents associations could be reviewed on another occasion.
The meeting heard calls for money to be diverted from the roads budget towards residents’ associations.
A proposed amendment to move it was defeated.
Cllr Kevin Duffy said that there was already under investment in roads and footpaths in the MD and this funding is important.
District Engineer Brenda Cuddy agreed that many emails and phonecalls that she receives are in relation to upgrades of roads and footpaths.
The draft budget for 2022 was later approved by eight members in favour and three against.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media