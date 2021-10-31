Budget debate hears differing views on allocations

Councillors in the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District (MD) have criticised an anomaly whereby local residents associations receive less funding from the Council than for example in the Naas MD area.

The issue was discussed at a monthly meeting on October 20 as MD members approved the annual budget for 2022.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy had tabled a motion requesting that the MD ask the Council to increase the proposed allocation for local residents’ associations in the municipal district budget, in order to bring the allocations in line with those allocated by the Naas MD.

Acting Head of Finance Fiona Millane said it was a matter for the councillors to move funds between allocations in their MD.

Ms Millane also said that the Kildare-Newbridge MD needed more money in its roads budget as it had more rural roads to maintain.

In response, Cllr Noel Heavey said: “I am very concerned. I don’t understand it.”

Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer also agreed that something needed to be done to create a sense of balance on the issue.

Acting chairman Chris Pender instructed members that the 2022 budget needed to be voted on at the meeting and that the funding for residents associations could be reviewed on another occasion.

The meeting heard calls for money to be diverted from the roads budget towards residents’ associations.

A proposed amendment to move it was defeated.

Cllr Kevin Duffy said that there was already under investment in roads and footpaths in the MD and this funding is important.

District Engineer Brenda Cuddy agreed that many emails and phonecalls that she receives are in relation to upgrades of roads and footpaths.

The draft budget for 2022 was later approved by eight members in favour and three against.