National Adult Learning Organisation seeking nominations from Kildare for STAR Awards 2022

The National Adult Learning Organisation, AONTAS, is seeking nominations from Kildare for the upcoming STAR Awards 2022.

The STAR Awards, which were first set up in 2007, recognise outstanding work in adult learning and give projects the opportunity to promote their excellent work and bring national recognition to learners, staff and organisations.

AONTAS encourages STAR Award nominations in five categories for 2022: Health and Wellbeing, Learner Voice, Social Inclusion, Sustainable Development through Education, and Third-level Access and Engagement.

In addition, two Special Awards will be given for Mitigating Educational Disadvantage through Innovation (during COVID-19), and a European Social Fund Special Recognition Award.

Dr Niamh O’Reilly, CEO of AONTAS said about the news: "Adult learning programmes have been responsive in meeting the needs of learners and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"The outstanding level of support that groups have provided to their communities has continued to support participation in adult learning."

She continued: "The STAR Awards recognise this innovation and celebrates learners, educators and staff across the sector. As we look to address the educational inequalities that have been exacerbated during COVID-19, it is so important that we have a space to champion the work of adult learning projects across the island of Ireland."

Mick Fortune of the Aiséirí Programme (and STAR Award winner in the category of Social Inclusion in March 2021) also commented on the awards, saying: "Both staff and participants are thrilled to have received this award as a recognition of the hard work of all members of the community at such a challenging time."

How to nominate

To nominate an adult learning initiative, please visit: https://www.aontas.com/community/adult-learners-festival/aontas-star-awards

The deadline for receipt of nominations is Monday, November 22 2021.

Winners will be announced at the STAR Awards ceremony which will take place during the Adult Learners’ Festival 2022 taking place from 7th – 11th March 2022.

The STAR Awards are sponsored by the Open University in Ireland, the European Social Fund (ESF), Concern Worldwide, the Open College Network Northern Ireland (OCNNI), Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI), Mental Health Ireland and the Teachers’ Union of Ireland.