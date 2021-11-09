Search

09/11/2021

National Adult Learning Organisation seeking nominations from Kildare for STAR Awards 2022

Pic: Supplied, Blossom Ireland

Pic: Supplied, Blossom Ireland

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The National Adult Learning Organisation, AONTAS, is seeking nominations from Kildare for the upcoming STAR Awards 2022.

The STAR Awards, which were first set up in 2007, recognise outstanding work in adult learning and give projects the opportunity to promote their excellent work and bring national recognition to learners, staff and organisations.

AONTAS encourages STAR Award nominations in five categories for 2022: Health and Wellbeing, Learner Voice, Social Inclusion, Sustainable Development through Education, and Third-level Access and Engagement.

In addition, two Special Awards will be given for Mitigating Educational Disadvantage through Innovation (during COVID-19), and a European Social Fund Special Recognition Award.

Dr Niamh O’Reilly, CEO of AONTAS said about the news: "Adult learning programmes have been responsive in meeting the needs of learners and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"The outstanding level of support that groups have provided to their communities has continued to support participation in adult learning."

This week's Kildare GAA fixtures

Senior Hurling final this Sunday

She continued: "The STAR Awards recognise this innovation and celebrates learners, educators and staff across the sector. As we look to address the educational inequalities that have been exacerbated during COVID-19, it is so important that we have a space to champion the work of adult learning projects across the island of Ireland."

Mick Fortune of the Aiséirí Programme (and STAR Award winner in the category of Social Inclusion in March 2021) also commented on the awards, saying: "Both staff and participants are thrilled to have received this award as a recognition of the hard work of all members of the community at such a challenging time."

How to nominate

To nominate an adult learning initiative, please visit: https://www.aontas.com/community/adult-learners-festival/aontas-star-awards

The deadline for receipt of nominations is Monday, November 22 2021.

Winners will be announced at the STAR Awards ceremony which will take place during the Adult Learners’ Festival 2022 taking place from 7th – 11th March 2022.

The STAR Awards are sponsored by the Open University in Ireland, the European Social Fund (ESF), Concern Worldwide, the Open College Network Northern Ireland (OCNNI), Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI), Mental Health Ireland and the Teachers’ Union of Ireland.

Memorial walk to remember people who passed away during Covid-19 restrictions

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media