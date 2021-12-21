Kildare County Council confirm temporary road closure to take place next week

Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed a temporary road closure will take place take place next week.

It said in a statement that, on behalf of KN Group, "KCC gives notice in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994, that it intends to close the following road during the period commencing from 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 29 2022 to 03:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 30 2022: R148, Bridge Street, Kilcock."

This will be done to facilitate replacement of defective carriageway on Bridge Street, Kilcock.

KCC also described the Diversion Route for the area: "Diversion starts on School Street R125, follow the R125 until it meets the R158 and follow the R158 until it meets the R148, where the diversion ends."

"Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána. Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained."

KCC added that any objections/observations should be lodged in writing to the A/Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation and Public Safety, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare or by e-mail to roadssubmissions@kildarecoco.ie on or before 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29 2021.