21 Dec 2021

KWETB seeking permission for new building in Athy, County Kildare

Ciarán Mather

The Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB) is currently seeking permission from Kildare County Council to construct a new building at Athy Community College.

Specifically, planning permission documents show that the KWETB wish to partially demolish the existing school and construct a new 2-storey extension and single storey multi purpose hall.

It is understood that the KWETB is also seeking permission for the refurbishment and alterations of the existing two-storey school building, removal of existing pre-fabricated temporary accommodation, new ballcourts, additional car parking and lighting, photovoltaic panel, new watermain, extension to existing pumping station, and new surface water attenuation, in addition to all associated site works.

The date received is listed as December 20, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as February 1 next and February 22 respectively.

KWETB recently made headlines after it announced its involvement in a new post-primary school that will move into the premises of the former Magee Barracks in Kildare Town.

