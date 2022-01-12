BREAKING: Water disruption near these Kildare-Wicklow border locations until 4pm

File Pic
Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed that water disruption is currently taking place at a number of areas near Ballymore-Eustace.
It said in a statement that, due to pump failure that now has been rectified at Bishophill, Ballymore Eustace, the Glebe, Bishophill and Kilmalum areas will experience low pressure until 4pm.
