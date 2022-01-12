Search

12 Jan 2022

BREAKING: Water disruption near these Kildare-Wicklow border locations until 4pm

Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed that water disruption is currently taking place at a number of areas near Ballymore-Eustace.

It said in a statement that, due to pump failure that now has been rectified at Bishophill, Ballymore Eustace, the Glebe, Bishophill and Kilmalum areas will experience low pressure until 4pm.

