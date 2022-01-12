Sigerson Cup: Maynooth fall to DCU

Holders, DCU, proved too strong for Maynooth University in the opening round of the Sigerson Cup, played in Maynooth on Tuesday night.

The Dublin boys were in control from the word go, led 0-9 to 0-4 at half time, on a bitterly cold night.

The second half did now show much improvement for Davy Burke's Maynooth and two goals from Robert Finnerty and Joseph Hagan saw the title holders get up and running in impressive fashion.

For Maynooth, Clane's Shane O'Sullivan, among a number of Kildare players on the Maynooth side, was the stand-out player with four points (3 frees).

Maynooth did a goal of their own late on through Dan Lynham but it was too little too late for the Kildare side.

Sarsfields (and Kildare) Shea Ryan lined at no. 3 for DCU, in what was an overall impressive win.



DCU: David O’Hanlon; Daniel Corcoran, Shea Ryan, Mark Curran; Sean Fitzgerald,

Shane Walsh 0-2, Luke Towey 0-1; Liam Coleman, Red Og Murphy 0-1; Bill Carroll,

Robert Finnerty 1-3, 1f, Paraic Hughes; Karl Lynch Bissett, Jack Bryant 0-2, Shane

Tierney 0-2, 1f. Subs: Mark Barry 0-3 for Finnerty (42), Joseph Hagan 1-2 for

Tierney (42), Matthew Costello for Coleman (46), Conor Ryan for Carroll (52), Ross

O’Mearlaigh for Corcoran (57).



Maynooth University: Cian Burke; Colm Hartnett, Kieran Doran, Keith Murphy;

Jamie Coffey, Colin Walsh 0-2, Kieran Dwyer; Darragh Lyons 0-1, Darragh

Warnock; Paddy McDermott, Diarmuid Egan, Colum Feeney 0-1; Conor Chawke,

Shane O’Sullivan 0-4, 3f, Jack Darcy. Subs: Sam McCormack for Feeney (HT), Dan

Lynham 1-0 for Coffey (HT), Eoghan Mulhall 0-1 for Darcy (39 inj), Ciaran Burns

for Dwyer (46), Conor Kehoe for Chawke (48).



Referee: Brendan Hickey (Kildare)