LATEST: End of era as Kildare pub looks to be converted into apartments

A well-known bar has sought planning permission to be converted into apartments.
O'Neill's Bar & Steak House in Maynooth is seeking a change of use from a public house to residential accommodation.
Being planned on the site on the corner of the Main Street and Kelly's Lane are four apartments on the first floor, with access to the adjacent Kelly's Lane.
Also proposed is the removal of a portion of the existing roof to form a courtyard.
The planning application was lodged with Kildare Co Council in recent days.
