Deaths in County Kildare

Willie Fleming, Grangecon, Wicklow / Crookstown

May 1. Peacefully, at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Veronica, daughters Sandra, Theresa, Clare, Colette, Maria, Karen, Jacqueline and Carmel, sons Peter, Liam, Derek, James and Barry, mother Nell, brother Paddy, sisters Eileen and Caroline, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Ballymount (W91 RX37), from 2pm on Monday, 2nd May, with prayers at 7.30pm, (please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing). Removal from there on Tuesday morning, 3rd May, to The church of St Oliver Plunkett, Grangecon, arriving for 11am requiem Mass, funeral afterwards to Crookstown Cemetery.

William Foster, No. 1 The Orchard, Athy

Peacefully, at home. Predeceased by his son Paul and sister Collette. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheila, sister Margaret, brother Paul, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy (Eircode R14 TX26) on Monday evening (2nd May) from 5pm until 8pm. Removal from Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, at 1.30pm on Tuesday afternoon to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Ballylinan Cemetery.

Christina (Patsy) OAKLEY (née Walsh), Knockerra, Kilrush, Clare / Monasterevin, Kildare / Portarlington, Offaly

The death has occurred of Christina (Patsy) Oakley (nee Walsh), Knockerra, Kilrush, Co. Clare and formerly of Shindella, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare. In the exceptional care of Staff at Limerick Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Charlie (Arthur), sister Anne and brother Joe, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at St. Senan's Church Knockerra on Monday evening from 6 o'clock with Prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal from Knockerra Church on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock after a short Service to Our Lady's Chapel of Rest, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare. Reposing there on Tuesday evening from 6 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock at St. Peter and Paul Church Monasterevin. Burial afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

Tony (Anthony) Fennell, Graysland, Athy, Kildare / Clonegal, Carlow

April 30 at Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by his brothers Joe, Sean and sister May. He will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Maura, his three children Garreth, Alan and Eoghain, daughters-in-law Mairead and Pia, grandchildren Niamh, Padraig, Eamon, Sam and Leo, his brothers Bill, Ben and Frank, sisters-in-law, Aunt Bessie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Mount Hawkins, Athy, on Tuesday 3rd May from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning from Thompson’s Funeral Home to arrive at St. Michael’s Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking on the following link Athy Parish, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross, Dublin at 2.30pm.

William Conleth Hughes, Piercetown, Newbridge, Kildare

April 29. Ex private, McDonagh Barracks, The Curragh Camp. Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family . Sadly missed by his loving children Liam, John Paul, Caroline and James and their mother Kathleen, grandchildren, son-in-law Ned, daughter in law Maria, sisters Brenda, Annette and Margaret, brothers John, James and Christopher (R.I.P.), brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at his family home from 1 o'clock on Monday with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website: https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

Elizabeth (Lilly) REILLY (née Smith), Ballyshannon, Carbury, Kildare, W91 NP2V / Allenwood, Kildare

April 29. Formerly of Allenwood, Co. Kildare. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her son Ger. Lilly will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family; husband Seamus, sons Francis and Mark, daughter Sylvia, brother Thomas, sister Catherine, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home in Carbury this Saturday and Sunday from 4pm to 7pm with Rosary at 7pm each evening. Funeral Mass on Monday at 1.30pm in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can also take part in Lilly's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link: https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Hugh Durham, Celbridge, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin

April 28. Peacefully at Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge. Hugh, beloved husband of the late Rosemary and dear father of Róisín and Caitríona. A doting grandad to Dylan, Charlie, Jack and Daniel. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, sister Eilish, brother Keith, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Tuesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Hugh’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this link on Tuesday morning. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

Catherine Higgins (née Devine), Hunterswood, Sallins, Kildare / Clane, Kildare

April 28. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband Paddy, daughters Mary, Michelle and Ann Marie, son Philip, son-in-law Frank Price, grandchildren Francis, Darren and Kiera, brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing in Oliver Reillys Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm.Removal from the Funeral Home on Monday at approx 9:30am to arrive at the Church of St. Patrick and St. Bridgid Clane for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery, Prosperous. Family Flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Clane Evergreens. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Monday at 10am by clicking on the following link :https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

Richard O'Sullivan, Dartry, Dublin / Newbridge, Kildare

April 28. Peacefully surrounded by his heartbroken family in the wonderful care of the staff at Beaumont Hospital after a long battle bravely borne. Dearly beloved husband of his darling Ciara, adored father of Emily, Victoria and Rachel. Sadly missed by his brother Gordon, sisters Jean and Yvonne, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and wide circle of deeply cherished friends. Pre deceased by his parents Cahir and Gretta. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham on Monday (May 2) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday (May 3) at 11am in Terenure College Chapel, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross. Richard's funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/terenurecollegechpl

Mary Walsh (née McLoughlin), Churchview Lawns, Prosperous, Kildare / Ballytore, Kildare

April 28.

April 28. Peacefully at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by her loving husband Kevin, children Mandy, David, Caroline and Aisling, son-in-law George, daughter-in-law Avril, grandchildren Amy, Leanne, Chloe, Sean and Kevin, brother Sean, sister Helena, extended family and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. Jospeph, Prosperous for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery. Mary's funeral mass can be viewed live on Monday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://prosperousparish.net/webcam



