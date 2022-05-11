Senator calls for new premises for Kildare Down Syndrome group

Senator Mark Wall has issued an appeal to find a new premises for the the Kildare Down Syndrome group which supports 235 families across Kildare and west Wicklow.

In December 2021, the group received notice from the Kildare Education and Training Board (KWETB) that for health and safety reasons, it must remove itself before October from prefabs located at its HQ at Piper's Hill in Naas.

Services the Kildare Down Syndrome group carries out include early development for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers; adult education classes; literacy; work skills; horticulture; social and political courses; and social activities from primary age activities to teen youth groups.

Senator Wall said: "It does wonderful work for so many families in the Kildare and west Wicklow area."

He added: "I am also putting out a call today to anyone who may have a suitable premises in the Naas or Sallins area, where the group is based and centrally located.

"This group cannot be allowed to lose its premises. It needs to encourage and develop the children and young adults it works with on a daily basis. If anyone in that area has a premises, it would be most welcome."