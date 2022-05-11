Kildare TD launches Teagasc Kildalton's 50th Anniversary Open Day

TD from Kildare officially launched Teagasc Kildalton's 50th Anniversary and and review the plans for its upcoming Open Day this morning.

Deputy Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon TD, was in Kildalton to launch the open day, which is being supported by FBD.

The College today is a modern facility providing, courses in Agriculture, Horticulture and Equine Studies.

It has evolved and developed over the past 50 years, and visitors to the open day this summer will have the opportunity to travel through time in the decade rooms.

Different rooms, representing each of the past five decades will display photos and articles from the college campus and enterprises showing how they have developed in the intervening period.

A former student of the college, Minister Heydon said: "People often speak about a transition that agriculture and farming must make as if it is something that will happen in a distant future.

Pictured at today’s launch of Teagasc Kildalton 50th Anniversary Open Day; Minister Heydon, TD, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; Professor Frank O’Mara, Teagasc Director; Dr AnneMarie Butler, Head of KT Education, National Advisory Teagasc; Mr Michael Berkery, Chairman of FBD Trust along with Kildalton Staff.

"However, the farming, horticulture and equine sectors are constantly evolving; the College here in Kildalton has adapted to these changes to ensure its courses are relevant to the new era, and equip current students, and the farmers of the future, with the knowledge and skill sets to prosper in the future.

"I wish Teagasc and Kildalton College continued success as they mark their 50 year contribution to Irish agricultural education," he added.

Teagasc Director, Professor Frank O Mara, also said: "We are delighted to be joined today by some of our partners, who have worked with Teagasc over the years as we developed our education offering.

"The career options open to students who pass through the college today are radically different to those faced by the first students who entered Kildalton 50 years ago, and they have the opportunity to progress, achieve higher qualifications, and embrace the multiple opportunities for lifelong learning offered by Teagasc and its partners.

"The challenges facing those students are different, but equally exciting, and I look forward to meeting some of the generations of students and their families that have studied at the college at our Open Day."

In addition, Tim Ashmore, Principal of Kildalton College, invited all farmers and their families to visit Kildalton on the Open Day, and see the modern educational facilities and substantial agricultural, horticultural and equine enterprises on the campus.

Principal Ashmore said: "The facilities in the college have moved with the times: just one of the original sheds remains in place since the founding of the college in 1971."

"Visitors will have an opportunity to see the current enterprises and reflect on some of the changes that have taken place in agriculture over the past 50 years."

The Open Day will run from 11am to 4pm on June 25, to bring together students and staff, both past and present, to reflect on the changes and celebrate the achievements.