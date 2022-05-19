Search

19 May 2022

Kildare woman is told to deal with her barking dog

Complaint

Naas woman is told to deal with her barking dog

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

19 May 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A Naas dog owner was told to deal with her barking pet at a sitting of the District Court in the town.

The woman’s dog, a Collie cross, was the subject of an application taken by a neighbour under the Control of  Dogs Act on May 11.

The neighbour claimed that the dog barks continuously for a number of hours in the morning at Hazelmere.

Barrister Mark Gibbons, who represented the woman, said that the dog has access to the property via the back door which is left open and can come inside and the woman said she walks the dog daily for two hours.

The woman also said she was trying to get the dog homed adding “I love him.”

Read more Kildare news

Judge Desmond Zaidan said he loves animals and that’s why he doesn’t have a dog “because I’m not there.”

He said dogs get frustrated once they are left outside for long and “they do silly things.”

He also told the woman that she would be in trouble if he sent the ISPCA to her place.

“I expect dogs to bark but not for a few hours, this would drive you up the wall,” said the judge.

He also told the woman that if there is someone else in the house the dog should be allowed inside while she goes to work.

The court also heard that a tenant liaison officer was involved in the issue.

“Dogs never grow up, they depend on 100 per cent until they die. Don’t be leaving him out barking all day,” said the judge.

He said he would adjourn the matter for four weeks and suggested that the woman ring the ISPCA for tips to deal with the problem.

“I accept dogs have to bark for not for up to seven hours. I don’t want to have the dog removed, it’s not fair on the dog.”

He said the case will come up again on June 20 “to see if things have improved.”

He added: “I don't expect miracles but I expect significant improvements.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media