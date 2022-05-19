Kildare woman is told to deal with her barking dog

A Naas dog owner was told to deal with her barking pet at a sitting of the District Court in the town.

The woman’s dog, a Collie cross, was the subject of an application taken by a neighbour under the Control of Dogs Act on May 11.

The neighbour claimed that the dog barks continuously for a number of hours in the morning at Hazelmere.

Barrister Mark Gibbons, who represented the woman, said that the dog has access to the property via the back door which is left open and can come inside and the woman said she walks the dog daily for two hours.

The woman also said she was trying to get the dog homed adding “I love him.”

Read more Kildare news

Judge Desmond Zaidan said he loves animals and that’s why he doesn’t have a dog “because I’m not there.”

He said dogs get frustrated once they are left outside for long and “they do silly things.”

He also told the woman that she would be in trouble if he sent the ISPCA to her place.

“I expect dogs to bark but not for a few hours, this would drive you up the wall,” said the judge.

He also told the woman that if there is someone else in the house the dog should be allowed inside while she goes to work.

The court also heard that a tenant liaison officer was involved in the issue.

“Dogs never grow up, they depend on 100 per cent until they die. Don’t be leaving him out barking all day,” said the judge.

He said he would adjourn the matter for four weeks and suggested that the woman ring the ISPCA for tips to deal with the problem.

“I accept dogs have to bark for not for up to seven hours. I don’t want to have the dog removed, it’s not fair on the dog.”

He said the case will come up again on June 20 “to see if things have improved.”

He added: “I don't expect miracles but I expect significant improvements.”