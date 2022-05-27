Kildare public spaces must be made safer for women

Angela Feeney
Public spaces across County Kildare must be made safer.
A local politician wants Kildare County Council to start a public consultation process "on how best to make public spaces safer for all citizens."
Cllr Angela Feeney also said particular attention must be paid to the female perspective and "to carry out a safety audit of all its public spaces."
If necessary, said Cllr Feeney, these should be redesigned with safety needs in mind.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has updated its privacy policies to make them “easier to understand”, with alerts about the changes to begin arriving on Thursday.
Kildare players stand for Amhrán na bhFiann before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kildare and Dublin at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.