Charity issues new announcement about Kildare musical event this weekend in aid of Syrian refugees

The charity known as the Atlantic Humanitarian Relief (AHR) has issued a follow-up statement regarding its upcoming Kildare musical event.

The Medical Mission for Syria: Music for Medicine, A Summer Concert will be held this weekend in aid of Syrian refugees.

Dr Brendan O' Shea, one of the organisers of the event, said that on September 30 later this year, it will be sending another mission to provide medical and humanitarian aid to the camps in Northern Jordan.

"The purpose of the mission is to provide essential medical, dental and surgical services, in collaboration with local hospitals, and The University of Irbid Medical School."

"Collaboration with the university includes close and well developed links with the medical and surgical teaching staff,

and the input of the medical Students, who are extremely effective as translators, which is a key enabler

for the mission."

Dr O' Shea also said: "Our mission in September will include a humanitarian element, some educational activities, in addition to surgical, dental, and primary medical care."

"All contributions will be greatly appreciated."

CONTEXT

Explaining the background to the Syrian refugee crisis and how it is affecting Jordan, Dr O' Shea said: "The civil war in Syria commenced in 2011, escalating especially from 2015, when (Russian President) Vladimir Putin and the Russian Military came in on the side of Bashaar al Assad, escalating the firepower, violence and destruction."

"With over 21 million citizens living reasonably peacefully at the outset, the level of terror, destruction of social

capital (healthcare facilities particularly targeted), and of communities rapidly took off from 2015."

"At present, there are estimated to be 16 million people remaining in Syria, with close to 500,000 killed, five million internally displaced, and six million refugees, mainly in neighbouring countries."

He added that Jordan, an emerging neighbouring state with a population of 10.3 million, hosts an estimated 1.4 million Syrian refugees and 2 million Palestinian people.

"It is a major burden on Jordan, which also hosts refugees from other adjoining countries and conflicts," they said.

PROGRAMME

The fundraiser consists of a two hour programme in the midsummer setting of St Brigid’s Cathedral in Kildare Town.

There will be a raffle at intermission, and the programme will also include a series of brief talks detailing the current circumstances in Northern Jordan, the work of Atlantic Humanitarian Relief (AHR), and the experiences of some Irish Volunteers who are travelling on the September 2022 Mission, and who have travelled previously.

Featured guests will include the Gormanstown Choir, the DARA Quartet, Viola Soloist Elena Ryan and Organist Ella Fallon.

The event will take place at 8pm at St Brigid's Catherdral on Saturday, July 23.

Further information and booking via Eventbrite.

Those who wish to donate directly to the AHR can do so by clicking here.