NOTICE: Traffic Management on Northern Kildare road for tomorrow and Wednesday

The announcement was made by Kildare County Council. File pic
Traffic Management measures will be implemented on a Northern Kildare road tomorrow, August 30, and Wednesday, August 31.
Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced that the road works will take place on the R405 Celbridge / Ballygoran Road, Maynooth on the above dates.
"Delays are to be expected, your cooperation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted," KCC added.
For further information, contact 01 6286236 or email northernareaoffice@kildarecoco.ie.
