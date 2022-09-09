LIGHTS CAMERA ACTION: Kildare-made will premiere tonight on TV

A feature film which was filmed and set in County Kildare will premiere later today on TV.

DannyBoy, a comedy-drama, will be shown on RTÉ 2, on Friday , September 9 at 10pm.

All filmed in County Kildare, the production is set in the 1980s and is brought to the screen by Sallins-based Frame it Productions and DannyBoy Films. The film is a coming-of-age Irish comedy, directed by Ferdia Mac Anna and written by Ferdia and Mary Duffin. Leading actors Clelia Murphy, Darragh Byrne, Alexandra Moloney, Paddy C. Courtney, Jack Hickey, Helena Geoghegan and Lucy Jones star in the award-winning film.

A number of local locations feature in the film which also employed local talent in front of and behind the cameras. these include the Town House Hotel in Naas as well as nearby residential areas in Our Lady’s Place and Sarto and the Bridgewater licenced premises in Sallins.

Winner of the Best Comedy Film at the Beloit 2021 International Film Festival, as well as the Best Feature Film at Birmingham 2020’s Film Festival (which showcases professional and independent films from across the globe) in 2020, this light-hearted, quirky film centres around Daniel Buckley. Following his father’s disappearance, nervous teenager DannyBoy must grow up quickly to manage his madcap family - especially his eccentric mother. In the 80’s, life was much simpler- no social media, no smartphones…just smartarses, good music, bad advice and even worse fashion...a perfect time to fall in love for Daniel.

The producers say the authentic costumes and time-honoured music will take the viewer back in time as to “the exciting world of teenage romance.”

It will also be available on the RTE Player for 30 days from the day of screening.

For more information visit www.dannyboyfilm.com

