Search

17 Jun 2022

Packed programme of events for Kildare town's Derby Festival

Festival

Packed programme of events for Kildare town's Derby Festival

Chairman of the Kildare Derby Festival, Ollie Kearns pictured with contestants in the Derby Festival Queen 2017 contest, Lauren Barry, Emma Hughes, Nicole Carroll, and Nicole Hyland, at the launch

Reporter:

Paula Campbell

17 Jun 2022 11:18 AM

Email:

paula@leinsterleader.ie

The launch of the 39th Derby Festival took place on Wednesday evening at the Curragh Racecourse.

A packed festival programme was presented on the night with many highlights over this year's festival which will take place from June 23 to July 2 next.

Chairperson Ollie Kearns said they are on a count down to next year's big 40th.

“This is our 39th year - we're in practice for our big 40th bash next year which is going to be really big for us,” he said.

“The preparation for the festival goes on all year. After the festival we have the person of the year awards and then it's on to the Christmas tree in Kildare to wn. We have many highlights this year including some local talent who will perform such as 'The Voices of Kildare'. We are all about supporting local talent and they will perform alongside Abbaesque on the Saturday night concert. They have some of the best voices in Kildare. Chapel Hill from Kildare will also be performing again this year.”

The festival will take place over two weekends and promises to have something for all the family starting with the Festival Queen nomination on Friday, June 23 and the main event which is the parade on Sunday June 25 at 2pm.

There will be entertainment in the Market from 12 that day with Eurostar Bounce children's entertainment.

There will be an open air concert on Saturday July 1 and all events are free.

Throughout the week there will be an art and photo exhibition in Aras Bhride.

And on Thursday, June 29 local poet Mae Leonard and friends will tell stories at the library from 7.30pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media