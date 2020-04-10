Naas traffic levels are checked out by Garda helicopter

The Garda helicopter was deployed early today to monitor traffic levels across parts of County Kildare.

The Garda Air Support Unit was called into action to check out traffic levels in the area, particularly along the N7 and M7 near Naas - the main routes out of Dublin used by people heading south.

The aircraft was hovering over different parts of Naas at around 1am.

It is understood the gardai were particularly interested in assessing the number of people using the roads to head for a weekend away in contravention of instructions issued by the authorities tackling the coronavirus outbreak.