Deaths in Co Kildare - July 31, 2020

Rosie Wall, Main Street, Castledermot

July 30. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Katie and Bitsy, nieces JulieAnn and Catherine, nephew James, grandnephews Edward and Riain, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence on Friday 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday Morning at 10:45am to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Burial in Coltstown Cemetery. Due to government guidelines there is only 50 people in church. People are welcome to enter the graveyard while observing social distancing. Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the condolences section of RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's association Ireland. Donation box in church.

Patrick Toomey, Kilcullen / Sutton, Dublin

July 29.Twenty Five years resident of The Bridge Camphill Community, Kilcullen, and formerly of Sutton, Co. Dublin. Unexpectedly and peacefully left this life to join his parents, the late Des and Patricia. Sadly missed by his siblings Andrew, Des, Elaine, Cliona and Annmarie, sisters-in-law Ruth and Sarah, brother-in-law Eric, his nieces and nephews, and his Camphill family and friends. A private funeral for family and his Camphill family will take place, due to the government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message for Patrick's family in the condolences section at RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Camphill Communities of Ireland. For those that wish to view Patrick's Funeral Mass it will be streamed live on Saturday (August 1st) at 10am on Kilcullen Parish's website https://www.kilcullenparish.com/ or https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart-and-st-brigid-kilcullen

Geraldine Moran (née Johnson), Oaktree Park, Tully Road, Kildare Town

July 29. Formerly of Celbridge. Predeceased by her father Frank, sister Marie and brother Roy. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Portlaoise Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Garry son Darragh, daughters Sinead and Fiona, daughter-in-law Rhea, sons-in-law James and Gary, grandchildren Zoey, Jackson and Abigail, mother Christina, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in -aw, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Family Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page at RIP.ie . Geraldine's Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Cremation service afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 12 o'clock can be viewed at vimeo.com/event/139693. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Friends of Portlaoise Hospital".

Eileen Maher (née Pender),10 Cedar Park, Leixlip / Bennekerry, Carlow

July 29. Eileen passed away peacefully in the loving care of Management and Staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip, County Kildare. (formerly of Ardnehue, Bennekerry) Beloved wife of John and mother of only son David, his wife Nicola and grandson Dylan. Predeceased by her sister Maura Duigan and brother Daniel Pender. Sadly missed by her sisters Catherine, Collette and Philomena (USA) brothers Frank and David, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and wide circle of friends. Reposing at Catherine Doodys' house, Ardnehue, Bennekerry (Eircode R93 E0 P8) on Friday from 3 p.m. concluding with prayers at 8 p.m. Removal on Saturday (1st. August) at 1.30 to St. Marys Church, Bennekerry arriving for Mass at 2 p.m. Interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Donations to Carlow Hospice.