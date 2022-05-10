'We have to act': Emergency motion raised at Kildare County Council meeting

A number of bus route cancellations prompted an emergency motion at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) meeting on Friday, May 6.

The motion was raised by Social Democrats councillor Aidan Farrelly, which prompted a vote to suspend current sittings to address the issue.

Cllr Farrelly’s motion was worded as follows: "That the MD invites the National Transport Authority (NTA) and Go Ahead Ireland to a special meeting of the committee to address the issues relating to the 120 bus Edenderry/Prosperous to Dublin, the C4 Maynooth to Dublin and 115 Kilcock to Dublin."

The emergency motion was allowed to proceed following a vote by all political representatives in attendance, who supported it, except for Green Party Cllr Peter Hamilton and Independent Cllr Pádraig McEvoy, who voted against it.

Commenting on his decision, Cllr McEvoy said that he was affected by the bus cancellations as well, but said he had concern that the motion 'stood outside Kildare County Council remits'.

Cllr Aidan Farrelly (Social Democrats) proposed the motion

"The procedure here is incorrect, we have certain procedures in place for a reason," he added.

In response, the Chair and Fine Gael Cllr Brendan Wyse pointed to the example of students not being able to attend exams due to the bus cancellations: "I don’t care, people are coming to us and look up to us, we have to help them."

He added: "It is unacceptable, and we have to act."

Labour Cllr Angela Feeney said that she had similar issues with the C4 bus service in Maynooth, adding that the cancellations have been causing 'a huge amount of stress' for those affected.

"These people have only found out at the last minute on social media platforms such as Twitter; these cancellations don’t seem to be pre-planned," she said.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Paul Ward also called for Go Ahead Ireland to 'explain their views', while FG Cllr Brendan Weld said he agreed with the decision to write to the NTA and Go Ahead Ireland.

Those in attendance agreed for KCC’s transport department to send a letter to the NTA and Go Ahead Ireland, and also agreed that the motion would officially be seconded by Cllr Feeney.