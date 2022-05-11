Family Resource Centre in Kildare looking for bake sale volunteers as part of fundraiser

File Photograph
A Family Resource Centre (FRC) in Kildare has announced that it is looking for bake sale volunteers as part of a fundraiser.
Management at Newbridge FRC said: "We need your help to raise funds for our centre.
"We will have a stall at St Conleth's Car Park (Kildare County Grounds) as part of June Fest.
"We will be there on Monday, June 6, and we are looking for your cake donations to help us raise funds."
Those interested in registering for the event can call Gráinne on 087 298 8818 by Monday, May 30.
