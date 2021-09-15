Search

15/09/2021

Four men arrested over murder of Lyra McKee in Derry

Lyra McKee... shot dead in April 2019.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Four men were arrested in Derry this morning by PSNI detectives investigating the murder of Lyra McKee.

The 19-year-old journalist was shot dead by a New IRA gunman while she watched rioting in the Fanad Drive of Creggan in April, 2019.

The four men, aged 19, 20, 21 and 33, were all arrested under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for interview.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “These arrests are the culmination of a detailed two-year investigation into Lyra’s murder and the events which preceded it.

“The local community have supported the Police Service of Northern Ireland throughout the course of this protracted investigation and I wish to thank them for their continued support and patience whilst this phase of the investigation is ongoing.”

One man has already been charged with Ms McKee's murder and another man has been charged with rioting and associated offences.

