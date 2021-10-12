Garda search of area related to Deirdre Jacob disappearance resumes this morning
The search of a site identified in relation to the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob has continued near Taggartstown in Co Kildare this morning.
Speaking to reporters yesterday, Inspector John Fitzgerald of Kildare Town Garda Station said the operation would take three weeks.
The search comes after the emergence of information during a review of previous evidence, which Inspector Fitzgerald said "was more relevant than initially thought".
He confirmed that ground area would be searched first and if any area is flagged as suspicious further excavation will take place
Gardai have confirmed that further updates will follow as the operation progresses.
