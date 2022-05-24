FSAI issues alert warning customers of snack product with obscured allergen section
An alert has been issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) for customers who have purchased a snack product with an obscured allergy warning section.
According to the FSAI, milk was detected in a batch of Jack 'n Jill Chicharron ni Mang Juan - Espesyal Suka't Sili (pack size 90g), which may also contain egg, fish and soybean.
The 'may contain' warning section was discovered to be obscured by a sticker in error.
This makes the implicated batch (best before date October 15 2022) unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of milk, egg, fish and soybean.
