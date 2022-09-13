Murder investigation underway after discovery of body of male in his 20s

A murder investigation has commenced after the discovery of a body of a male in his 20s at a flat in Dublin.
According to An Garda Síochána, the man was found at Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street in Dublin 7 at approximately 6.20pm yesterday (Monday September 12).
The scene remains preserved and a technical examination is ongoing by the Garda Technical Bureau.
The body of the male was removed to the City Morgue, Whitehall, and a post mortem is being conducted this afternoon by State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster.
Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information in relation to this matter to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 6668200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Sallins Conor McElroy keeps a tight hold of procession despite the attempted steal from Allenwood Arron Dunne in The Auld Shebeen Pub Athy IFC qurter-final at Hawkfield on Friday. Photo: Sean Brilly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.