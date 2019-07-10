Spacious home in Donadea on over 5 acres with paddocks and art studio for €775K

This hugely impressive detached 4-bedroom residence in Donadea boasts a detached art studio, lean to workshop with mezannine office, loose horse boxes and paddocks on approximately 5.49 acres / 2.22 hectares for an asking price of €775,000.

Sherry FitzGerald Reilly are delighted to present as it enters the market ‘Maplefield’, Cooltrim, Donadea, Co Kildare.

This wonderful home boasts a spacious well-proportioned layout, beautifully presented interior with an array of superb features creating a fabulous family home ideal for modern living and entertaining. Inside the property comprises of 4 good-sized bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (including en suite), a vestibule, an entrance hallway, lounge, dining room, a modern and bright kitchen/dining area.

Outside the property is approached through an impressive recessed entrance with electronic gates along a tarmacaddam driveway which provides ample parking for several cars.

The grounds are generous, mature and well laid out with spacious lawns, patio area, paddocks and loose horse boxes which will suit those with horses and an array of mature trees and hedging providing a delightful backdrop for this special home.

There is also a detached art studio and a lean to workshop with mezzanine office to the rear of the property which is perfect for those who enjoy artistic pursuits.

‘Maplefield’ enjoys a sought after setting where the country atmosphere is unspoilt whilst being convenient to Kilcock, Maynooth, the M4, excellent shops, schools, restaurants and a host of wonderful leisure pursuits including the famous Donadea forest park which is just a short distance away.

This is a rare opportunity to acquire a special family home with great potential in a fabulous setting. Viewing is highly recommended and for more information contact Sherry FitzGerald Reilly Clane on 045 868 412 and more images at www.daft.ie