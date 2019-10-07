Reminder: Crime Prevention Talk taking place in Rathangan Community Centre this evening at 8 o'clock

A series of crime prevention talks will get underway for the communities of Rathangan and Lullymore this evening.

Tonight's talk is being given by Sergeant George Doherty and the event is taking place at 8pm in the Rathangan Community Centre. The talk is organised by Lullymore, Barnaran, Drumsru, Cappanargid Community Alert and Rathangan Community Alert Body.

Those is attendance will include Deputy Fiona O'Loughlin, TD for South Kildare and Fine Gael Cllr Brendan Wyse.

Cllr Wyse explained that they are hoping to have a number of talks in the coming months, saying:"We have arranged for a talk on Drugs Awareness in December and a talk relating to Cyber Safety next March. There has been great enthusiasm amongst the LBDC and Rathangan Community Alert Groups to make these talks happen."

Deputy O’Loughlin said, “We live in a time where exposure to crime, drug usage and cyber safety is prevalent and we must equip people with the information to protect themselves and others around them. These meetings have been organised to ensure the correct information is being given to our communities and safety measures can be taken to alleviate risks associated."

Meanwhile a second meeting will take place on Monday, 9 December at 8pm on Drug Awareness and the third meeting in March relates to Cyber Safety.

All are welcome to attend the first talk on Crime Prevention in the Rathangan Community Centre at 8pm tonight.