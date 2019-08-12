Doherty dents Two Mile House’s Senior Championship hopes

Eadestown 2-12

Two Mile House 1-9

2019 Joe Mallon Renault SFC Group 1 Round 1

By Ian Baker

Two Mile House are struggling to acclimatise to the Senior ranks as Conor Doherty’s 27th minute goal broke a first-half deadlock to swing this game deservedly in Eadestown’s favour.

Allowing them to build upon a solid foundation in the second-half, Eadestown recorded their first win in Group 1 of the Senior Championship Group 1 on Saturday.

Where the sides were almost inseparable in the first-half, aside from his 1-2 tally, Doherty’s performance alongside Cian and Emmet Bolton’s showed the steel that Eadestown will need in the coming weeks.

As division 2 teams, Eadestown and Two Mile House’s contest was the more important sideshow in a group that will leave one struggling in the coming weeks.

Drawn against Moorefield and Sarsfields in a group of death, if the results fall as expected, then Two Mile House could already be in trouble.

Two Mile House’s loss means they’ll have to claim a serious scalp off one of the Newbridge heavyweights if they’re to advance past the group stages.

Decided by a moment of magic and strength, Doherty’s goal late in the first-half broke a 0-5 apiece stalemate, and while Peter Kelly’s 44th minute penalty left one-point between the sides, Cian Bolton’s 58th minute goal clinched the result.

In a game typified by its lack of time on the ball, Doherty and Bolton delivered standouts performances, both registering 1-2 in a game that Eadestown dominated after Doherty’s goal

From Two Mile House’s point of view, they relied upon Aidan Casey for seven of their nine points, and six of those were from frees. More worryingly, Emmet Bolton held Chris Healy scoreless.

Where eight Eadestown players from half-back to the full-forward line contributed to the scoresheet, Two Mile House only had four scorers.

In hindsight, Casey scoring Two Mile House’s opening three points foretold ominous signs as he became the only forward to score.

Taking fifteen minutes to register a score, Eadestown’s Doherty, Ronan Slattery and Padraic Tuohy drew level within two minutes of opening their point.

Still level after Caomhan Doolan, Eoin Conneff, Cian Bolton and Andy May traded points, Doherty’s goal scored from a broken Bolton free turned the tide.

As Emmet Bolton kept Healy quiet in a commanding display from centre-back, when John Lawler and Doherty added follow-up points, Eadestown led 1-7 – 0-5 at half-time.

Casey reclaimed some ground early in the second-half with his fourth point but star performer Conor McCarthy responded when Tuohy intercepted a loose kickout.

But when Casey added his fifth and Eadestown bundled Jack Collins over in the square, Peter Kelly’s thumping 44th minute penalty left the minimum between the teams.

However, five minutes later Cian Bolton and substitute Rian Boran clawed back two points, and while Casey added two further frees for a tally of 0-7, a Cian Bolton free and 58th minute goal secured Eadestown victory.

Scored when Eadestown dispossessed Two Mile House goalkeeper Nathan Sherry high up the field, Bolton put the ball past Sherry just as he arrived back on his line.

Two Mile House’s afternoon went from bad to worse as referee Conor Daly sent off Conor Keogh on a straight red in the 60th minute.

Completing their victory lap by keeping Two Mile House scoreless for the closing twelve minutes, McCarthy added his second point in the 66th minute as Eadestown take a crucial victory into the Moorefield and Sarsfields fixtures.

Scorers – Eadestown – C Bolton (f) and C Doherty 1-2 each; C McCarthy 0-2 (f); R Slattery, R Boran, P Tuohy and J Lawler 0-1 each. Two Mile House – A Casey 0-7 (6f); P Kelly 1-0 (pen); C Doolan and A May 0-1 each.

EADESTOWN: Mark Murphy; Eoin Cummins, Eddie Conroy, Adam Fitzsimons; Ronan Slattery, Emmet Bolton, Rian Boran; Pat O’Sullivan, Paul Doherty; Padraic Tuohy, Conor Doherty, John Lawler; Eoin Conneff, Conor McCarthy, Cian Bolton. Subs: Rian Boran for Conneff (46 mins); Calum Fitzsimons for Conroy (54); Cian Malone for Doherty (64); C Bolton B/C (66).

TWO MILE HOUSE: Nathan Sherry; Andy Cregg, William Burke, Finnian Breen; Matt Kelly, Peter Kelly, Andy May; Caomhan Doolan, Mark Sherry; Liam Cummins, Chris Healy, Jack Collins; Aidan Casey, Niall Browne, Liam Coleman. Subs: Tony O’Connor for Kelly (h/t); Joe Darcy for Doolan (45 mins).

Ref: Conor Daly.