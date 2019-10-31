Naas Racecourse to host the Irish flat season finale

For the third year running, Naas Racecourse will host the Irish flat season finale and the Irish flat season awards. The feature race on Sunday, November 3 will be The Daragh Fitzpatrick & Colm White Local Bookmakers November Handicap of €100,000. Also featured on the day will be the Horse Racing Ireland Flat Awards and crowning the Champion Owner, Champion Trainer, Champion Jockey and Champion Apprentice Jockey.

We are delighted to welcome a new sponsor to the card P&T Stapleton Limited who will be sponsoring the The P& T Stapleton LTD Sobac Soil Maiden.

Naas Racecourse has introduced a Flat Finale special offer for punters which can be purchased online only. The special offer is just €10 and includes admission plus a €10 FREE matched bet with Daragh Fitzpatrick or Colm White Bookmakers*. Naas are offering complimentary admission tickets to all flat owners who had a runner at Naas throughout the season (owners must contact Horse Racing Ireland owners' department to redeem two tickets to the Flat Finale).

Mullins and O'Brien well represented

Mullins is responsible for eight of the initial 50 entries for the €100,000 contest which will take centre stage on the Flat Finale day at Naas on Sunday, November 3 while champion trainer Aidan O’Brien looks to be well represented also with Royal Ascot winner South Pacific among his inclusions.

This fixture will once again see the curtain come down on another fantastic Flat season in Ireland and it looks like both the race to be champion jockey and champion apprentice jockey will go right down to the wire at Naas on the final day of the season.

Donnacha O’Brien currently leads Colin Keane as O’Brien attempts to retain the championship for a second season in a row but few will forget the thrilling finale to the title in 2017 when Keane notched up his first century of winners and claimed his first champion jockey crown on the final day of the season at Naas. Oisin Orr and Andrew Slattery continue to fight out the prestigious apprentice championship.

Naas are also acknowledging the support of owners for their final Flat fixture of 2019 by offering complimentary tickets for all owners who had a runner throughout the flat season.

As well as the Daragh Fitzpatrick & Colm White Local Bookmakers November Handicap, the fixture will also stage the Naas Nursery of Champions Handicap, the P&T Stapleton Limited Maiden and the Finale Stakes on a packed eight race card which is due off at 12.20pm.

“We have limited availability for the Panoramic Restaurant with a four-course meal for €69 per person and further details can be found from naasracecourse.com” said Jackie , Donohoe, Sales and Marketing Manager at Naas Racecourse.

*Racegoers must present a voucher to Daragh Fitzpatrick OR Colm White Bookmakers at Naas Racecourse on November 3rd along with your own €10 in cash, you will then receive a bet to the value of €20. See naasracecourse.com to purchase this online special offer. See naasracecourse.com to book the special offer Flat Finale admission ticket.

12:20 The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden of €16,500

12:50 The Christmas Party Raceday at Naas Handicap of €12,000

13:25 The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden of €16,500

14:00 The Membership at Naas Nursery of €17,500

14:35 The Naas Nursery of Champions Handicap of €17,500

15:10 The Daragh Fitzpatrick & Colm White Local Bookmakers November Handicap of €100,000

15:45 The Finale Stakes of €45,000

16:20 P&T Stapleton LTD Sobac Soil Maiden €12,500





Free shuttle bus; collecting from Sallins Station at 10:50am, 11:30am and 12:45pm

Leaving Naas Racecourse after racing at 4:30pm and 5:10pm