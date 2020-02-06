Kildare racing: Increased Tote sponsorship boost for Naas

Naas Racecourse has received a significant boost with the news, just announced, that Tote Ireland is to increase their sponsorship of the Woodlands Sprint Stakes (Listed) along with two other races on The Tote Punchestown Preview Evening at Naas April 27.

A flat meeting, it takes place on the even of the Punchestown Festival and racegoers that present Punchestown tickets will receive half price admission to Naas. Punchestown pointers will also be a plenty on the evening, with tips from some top national hunt trainers and jockeys throughout the evening.

2020 marks the 90th anniversary of the Tote supporting Irish Racing. In 2019 The Tote sponsored more than 70 races, both Flat and National Hunt, at Irish racecourses.

Eamonn McEvoy, General Manager of Naas Racecourse said "Sponsorship is vital and a huge thank you to Tote for their continued support. It is fantastic to see the Tote expand their sponsorship portfolio and support across Irish racecourses. Last year Tote sponsored more than 70 races, a huge boost to Irish racecourses.

"We are delighted to offer half price admission tickets to those who present their Punchestown tickets at our turnstiles. The Punchestown Festival is one of the best weeks for the national hunt racing industry and the people of Kildare, we hope they can kick start their week off at Naas and join us for the Tote Punchestown Preview Evening.”

Ross Kierans, General Manager of Tote Ireland: “We are very happy to continue our association with Naas Racecourse by sponsoring their Tote Punchestown Preview Evening card. It promises to be an enjoyable evening for racegoers and a great way to kick off one of the major weeks on the Irish Racing calendar. We encourage all of our account customers to visit thetote.com to claim their race day tickets and to come along to Naas and join us for the evening. It is fitting to remember that our founding objective is to support Irish racing. I think our extensive sponsorship programme, Best Turned Out prizes, race day tickets initiative and engagement with racecourses demonstrates this support.”