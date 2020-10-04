Kildare GAA: Athy bridge 9 year gap to win senior title

Athy bridged a nine year gap and regained the Joe Mallon Motors SFC defeating Moorefield by two points at a bitterly cold St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon.

In a slow burning opening half, dominated by Athy who had a strong wind in their favour, they led by just three points at the break.

As expected Moorefield came right back into it on the return and when they took the lead on 51 minutes they looked like they might kick on.

Athy, however, had other ideas and despite losing Niall Kelly to an ankle injury, it was his replacement, Danny O'Keffe who stepped up, hit a brilliant goal, added a point and turned the game in his side's favour.

Moorefield threw everything at Athy in the dying minutes but with Mick Foley having a man of the match performance at the heart of the Athy defence, they held out for a deserved win.

Final score: Athy 1-11 Moorefield 0-12.

Scorers:Athy, Danny O'Keefe 1-1, Niall Kelly 0-3 (1 free), Liam McGovern 0-2 (2 frees), James Eaton 0-2 (1 mark, 1 free), Kevin Feely 0-1, Barry Kelly 0-1, Kieran Farrell 0-1.

Moorefield, Eanna O'Connor 0-5 (2 frees), Adam Tyrrell 0-2, Cian O'Connor 0-1, Sean Dempsey 0-1, Aaron Masterson 0-1, Mark McDermott 0-1, Niall Hurley Lynch 0-1 (mark).



ATHY: James Roycroft; Mark Hyland, Sean Ronan, Darren Lawler; Brian Maher, Mick Foley, David Hyland cpt; Kevin Feely, Paschal Connell; Liam McGovern, Tony Gibbons, Barry Kelly; John Moran, James Eaton, Niall Kelly. Subs: Kieran Farrell for John Moran (40 minutes); Danny O'Keeffe for Niall Kelly (42 minutes); Paul Whelan for Brian Maher (50 minutes); Cian Reynolds for Brian Maher (50 minutes); David McGovern for Barry Kelly (65 minutes).

MOOREFIELD: Tom Kinsella; Liam Callaghan, Liam Healy, Sean Dempsey; Ian Meehan, Mark Dempsey, Anthony Durney; Aaron Masterson, Kevin Murnaghan cpt; Cian O'Connor, Adam Tyrrell, Ryan Houlihan; Eanna O'Connor Jason Philips, Ciaran Kelly. Subs: Niall Hurley Lynch for Ciaran Kelly (40 minutes); Mark McDermott for Jason Philips (45 minutes); Daire Dunne for Liam Callaghan (57 minutes); Ryan Moore for Ian Meehan (59 minutes).



REFEREE: Niall Colgan.