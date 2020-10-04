Kildare GAA: Naas come through SHC final with ease

Naas booked their place in this season's Haven Hire SHC final (Saturday October 10, 4.30) with a comfortable win over a game but limited Eire Og Corrachoill side at St Conleth's Park, this afternoon, the second of the senior semi finals.

Naas led at the break 2-7 to 0-7, the goals coming from Brian Byrne and Kevin Aherne, while points from Liam Dempsey (3 frees) and Conor Kielty (2) kept them within striking distance.

However once the second half got under way it was all Naas as they really turned up the heat and with Shane Ryan coming off the bench to add 1-1 it was only a matter of how much the champions would win by.

In the end there was all of 17 points between them, Kevin Connor getting a late goal for Eire Og CC between them as Naas won on a final score line of 3-21 to 1-11, Gary Johnson getting a straight red in the 65 minute for EO-CC.

Scorers: Naas, Brian Byrne 1-7 (5 frees), Kevin Aherne 1-2, Shane Ryan 1-1, Simon Leacy 0-2, Cathal Dowling 0-2, Jack Sheridan 0-3 (2 frees), Rian Boran 0-2, Conor Dowling 0-1, James Burke 0-1,



Éire Óg Corrachoill, Liam Dempsey 0-4 (4 frees), Conor Kielty 0-2, Timmy Hennessy 0-1, Timmy Hennessy 0-1, Barry Cormack 0-1, Jack Higgins 0-1, Murray O'Byrne 0-1,



NAAS: Cormac Gallagher; Ian Blackburne, Richie Hogan, John McKeown; Harry Carroll, Simon Lacey, Rian Boran; Simon Leacy, Sean MacDonnacha; Conor Dowling, Jack Sheridan, James Burke; Kevin Aherne, Cathal Dowlilng, Brian Byrne. Subs: Shane Ryan for Kevin Aherne (45 minutes), John O'Gorman for Cathal Dowling (56 minutes).



EIRE OG CORRACHOILL: Paul Dermody; Daniel Murray, James Dolan, Cormac Byrne; Paul Dolan, Kevin Connor, Danny Boyle; Niall Connolly, Garry Johnson; Jack Higgins, Barry Cormack, Liam Dempsey; Conor Kietly, Michael Begley, Timmy Hennessy. Subs: Murray O'Byrne for Jack Higgins (44 minutes).

REFEREE: Killian Jones.