Kildare MHC side named for opening game
Lilies take on Antrim in Abbottstown
Kildare minor hurling boss, Eoin Stapleton, and his management, has named his side for Saturday's opening game in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship when The Lilies will take on Antrim, in Abbottstown GAA COE, throw-in 2 pm.
The team reads:
Ben Loughlin (Naas);
Stephen Moran (Sallins), Liam O'Reilly (Naas), Daniel O'Meara (Maynooth);
Fionn Cooke (Éire Óg Corra Choill), Cian Boran (Naas), Daire Guerin (Naas);
Ciaran Flanagan (Maynooth), Conn Kehoe (Moorefield);
Conor Treacy (Celbridge), Niall Dolan (Éire Óg Corra Choill), Fionn Maher (Naas);
Charlie Sheridan (Naas), Alan Goss (Celbridge), Killian Harrington (Naas).
Subs: Paul Byrne Coill Dubh; Rory Byrden Maynooth; Jack O'Brien Celbridge; Sean Maher Moorefield; Sean Gleeson Celbridge; Tom O'Donovan Naas; Eoin Hayes Kilcock; Cormac Nolan Maynooth; Conor McBrearty Maynooth; Morgan Dunne Maynooth; Jack Couch Sallins; Seamus Kelleher Naas; Oisin Cooke Eire Og Corrachoill; Conor Whyte Maynooth; Harry Younge
Sallins; Alan Tobin Naas; Cian O'Neill Maynooth.
