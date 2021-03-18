Rugby: Ireland name side to take on England

Ireland have named their final match day squad of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championships ahead of the Round 5 clash with England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Captain Johnny Sexton is joined in the halfbacks by Conor Murray and Bundee Aki slots in at inside centre with Robbie Henshaw shifting to the No.13 jersey. Jacob Stockdale is named on the left wing with Keith Earls on the other flank and Hugo Keenan at fullback.

Dave Kilcoyne is named at loosehead alongside Rob Herring at hooker and Tadhg Furlong at tighthead. Tadhg Beirne moves into lock to partner Iain Henderson in the second row with CJ Stander on the blindside flank, Josh van der Flier at openside and Jack Conan at No.8. Will Connors was ruled out yesterday with a knee injury in training.

The replacements are Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Peter O’Mahony, Jamison Gibson Park, Billy Burns and Jordan Larmour.



IRELAND v England: 15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 10 caps; 14. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 92 caps, 13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 51 caps, 12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps, 11. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 33 caps;

10. Jonathan Sexton cpt (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 98 caps, 9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps; 1. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 42 caps, 2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 20 caps, 3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 48 caps; 4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 62 caps, 5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 21 caps; 6. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 50 caps, 7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps, 8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 19 caps.

Replacements: 16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 10 caps; 17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 108 caps; 18. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 36 caps; 19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 2 caps; 20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 74 caps; 21. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 9 caps; 22. Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps; 23. Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 28 caps.