LGFA: Kildare drawn in Group C of Intermediate Championship

The draw for the LGFA TG4 Intermediate All-Ireland Championships were made on Thursday evening, with one group of four and three groups of three.

Kildare are in Group C along with Roscommon and Laois, who they play this Sunday in the opening League game of the 2021 season.

Two teams from each group will progress to the TG4 All-Ireland quarter-final stage, while Clare, Westmeath and Roscommon, the 2020 semi-finalists, were seeded for the 2021 Intermediate draw.

The four groups are:

Group A: Westmeath, Longford, Wexford and Sligo;

Group B: Clare, Fermanagh and Leitrim.

Group C: Roscommon, Kildare and Laois;

Group D: Offaly, Down and Louth.