Camogie: Kildare too strong for Dublin

Kildare knocked up their first win in this season's Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League (Division 2) when they had a fully deserved five point over Dublin at Manguard Plus COE in Hawkfield this afternoon.

Four first half goals for Kildare, two each from Ciara Egan and Derbhille Byrne, put Kildare in the driving seat and while Dublin improved on the resumption, the result was never in doubt as The Lilies won on a final score line of Kildare 4-12 Dublin 2-11.

Scorers: Kildare, Derbhille Byrne 2-1, Ciara Egan 2-1, Leah Sutton 0-6 (5 frees, 45), Siobhan Hurley 0-3, Caoimhe Maher 0-1.

Dublin, Ciara Holland 0-7 (6 frees, 45), Meadbh Hicks 1-1, Siobhan Kehoe 0-3 (1 free), Niamh Comerford 1-0.



KILDARE: Tanya Johnson (Johnstownbridge); Caitriona Temple (Kill), Nicole Malcolmson (Clane) Kelly Perkins (Naas); Ellen Morgan (Johnstownbridge), Niamh Hegarty (Naas), Caolfhionn Hallisey (Clane); Shauna Mulligan (Rathcoffey), Eimear Reilly (Celbridge); Siobhan Hurley (Johnstownbridge); Emma Kielty (Éire Óg), Caoimhe Maher (Naas); Ciara Egan (Clane), Leah Sutton (Broadford), Derbhille Byrne (St Laurence's). Subs: Aoife Fitzgerald (Naas) for Kelly Perkins (half time); Aoife Stynes for Shauna Mulligan (45 minutes); Marie Doyle (Naas) for Niamh Hegarty (51 minutes); Erin McEvoy (Johnstownbridge) for Emma Cully (59 minutes).



DUBLIN: Dara Cooke; Emma Parker, Niamh Gleeson, Kerri Milne; Ciara Buckannan, Molly O'Neill, Eileen Dunphy; Niamh Heffernan, Meadbh Hicks; Sinead O'Donoghue, Ciara Holland, Aoibhe Dillon; Sarah Fenlon, Siobhan Kehoe, Niamh Comerford. Subs: Loure Sharkey for Molly O'Neill (half time); Aoife Heffernan for Sinead O'Donoghue (half time); Lauren Robinson for Kerri Milne (half time); Christine Shanahan for Eileen Dunphy (half time); Cara Feeney for Sarah Fenlon (35 minutes); Fiona Isdell for Niamh Heffernan (41 minutes).