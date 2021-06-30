Kildare have too much power for Carlow in Leinster MHC

Kildare Fionn Maher side steps Carlow Sean Wall during the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship
This opening round of the Electric Ireland MHC between Carlow and Kildare in Dr Cullen Park, this evening, was all but over at half time, the visitors leading 1-16 to 0-3, with ace wing forward, Fionn Maher knocking over no less than ten points in that opening half, five from play and five frees. James Dolan got the Kildare goal after 20 minutes as the boys in white dominated all over the field.
While Carlow came more into it in the second half, they never threatened any major upset, Kildare going on to add a further 1-7 to Carlow's 1-6.
Niall Maher finished with a total of 0-15, nine from frees, with Killian Harrington getting Kildare's second goal.
Kildare now meet Laois next Wednesday in Newbridge.
Scorers: Kildare, Fionn Maher 0-15 (9 frees), Niall Dolan 0-3, James Dolan 1-0, Killian Harrington 1-0, Cian Boran 0-2, Seamus Kelleher 0-2, Alan Tobin 0-1 (free).
Carlow, Donagh Murphy 0-7 (3 frees); Eoghan Doyle 1-0, Jamie Nolan 0-1, James Doyle 0-1.
KILDARE: Eoin Sheehan (Broadford); Ciarán Kirwan (Celbridge), Liam O'Reilly (Naas), Rian Redfern (Naas); Oisin Maher (Confey), Daniel O'Meara (Maynooth), Ryan Sinkey (Naas); Dara Crowley (Éire Óg Corrachoill), Cian Boran (Naas); Fionn Maher (Naas), Niall Dolan (Éire Óg Corrachoill), Alan Tobin (Naas); Ciarán Mangan (Sallins), Seamus Kelleher (Naas), James Dolan (Celbridge). Subs: Seán Holmes (Celbridge) for Cian Boran (26 minutes); Killian Harrington (Naas) for Ciarán Mangan (half time); Bill Hennessy (Naas) for Rian Redfern (39 minutes); Josh O'Donoghue (Broadford) for Niall Dolan (46 minutes); Seán Murphy (Naas) for Ryan Sinkey (52 minutes); Robbie Wall (Mayooth) for Fionn Maher (59 minutes);
CARLOW: Eoin Coleman; Ross O'Neill, Eamon O'Shea, Luke Kavanagh; Kyle Noan, Patrick Stafford, Seán Wall; Oisin Doyle, Brad Bolger; Kevin Kavanagh, Donagh Murphy, Shane Kelly; Jamie Nolan, James Doyle, Conaill Fitzpatrick. Subs: Eoghan Doyle for Brad Bolger (24 minutes); Tim Brennan for Conaill Fitzpatrick (44 minutes); Cian Quirke for Shane Kelly (52 minutes): Ciaran Harris for Ross O'Neill (55 minutes); James Maher for Luke Kavanagh (60 minutes).
REFEREE: Padraig Dunne, Laois.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.