Kildare Ladies team v Laois named

Lauren Murtagh, Kildare
Kildare Ladies team to play Laois in Sunday's TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Rd 2 championship game in MW O Moore Park, Portlaoise has been named and reads:
Dervla McGinn; Claire Sullivan, Laoise Lenehan, Mia Doherty; Lauren Murtagh, Lara Gilbert; Hazel McLoughlin; Siobhan O Sullivan, Gráinne Kenneally; Ciara Wheeler, Lara Curran, Grace Clifford; Ellen Dowling, Neasa Dooley, Aoife Rattigan.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.