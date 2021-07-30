Search our Archive

30/07/2021

1452794778036
1452599028110

Kildare name team for Leinster final

Luke Flynn in for the injured Kevin Feely

Kildare name team for Leinster final

Fergal Conway named at centre forward for Kildare

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

The Kildare team for Sunday's Leinster SFC final has been announced and shows one change from the side that defeated Westmeath in the semi final.

Kevin Feely has been ruled out through injury and Luke Flynn, who missed out on Kildare's last two games through suspension, has been named in midfield.

Eoin Doyle has been named at corner back, however he must be regarded has very doubtful due to the hamstring injury he also picked up in the semi final.

The team reads:

KILDARE v Dublin: Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, Mick O'Grady, Eoin Doyle; Kevin Flynn, David Hyland cpt., Ryan Houlihan; Luke Flynn, Aaron Masterson; Alex Beirne, Fergal Conway, Neil Flynn; Ben McCormack, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie