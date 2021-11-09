Naas CBS open campaign in style

Naas CBS keeper, David McPartlin
Naas CBS opened their Leinster PPS 'A' football campaign in winning fashion this afternoon (Tuesday November 9) with an impressive display against Dublin outfit, Scoil Eoin.
On a beautiful day for football, the game, played at Tom Lawler Park, Raheens, was dominated by the Kildare lads from the start and by half time the game was all but done and dusted with the winners leading 3-7 to 0-4, the goals coming from Colm Dalton (2) and Fionn Cooke.
The pattern in the second half did not change much with Naas CBS in total control, the only set-back being an injury to Raheens' Fionn Tully.
With a host of last year's and this year's county minors involved, Naas will be hopeing to get an extended run in this competition, a competition they have enjoyed great success in recent times.
They are in a group of three with Maynooth their next opponents in two weeks time.
TFinal score: Naas CBS 3-15 Scoil Eoin 0-5.
Scorers: Naas CBS, Colm Dalton 2-1, Kevin Cummins 0-5 (4 frees), Fionn Cooke 1-1, Sean McDonnell 0-3, David McPartland 0-2 (2 frees), Tom McGrane 0-1, Elliot Beirne 0-1.
Scoil Eoin, Oisín Ó Grádaigh 0-4 (3 frees), Jamie Ó Conaire 00-1.
NAAS CBS: David McPartlin (Raheens); Tim Ryan (Naas), Charlie Murphy (Naas), Darragh Jameson (Eadestown); Rob Fitzgerald (Naas), Fionn Tully (Raheens), Jack McKevitt (Naas); Daire Guerin (Naas), Dara Crowley (Raheens); Tom McGrane (Naas), Colm Dalton (Sallins), Fionn Cooke (Raheens); Elliot Beirne (Naas), Sean McDonnell (Sallins), Kevin Cummins (Naas). Subs: Daniel Lenihan (Naas) for Rob Fitzgerlad; Niall Dolan (Raheens) for Daire Guerin; Sean Broderick (Ballymore Eustace) for Tom McGrane; Eoin Clarke (Ballymore Eustace) for Fionn Tully; Austin Brennan (Blessington) for Elliot Beirne.
SCOIL EOIN: Cathal Ó hÍomhair; Ethan Ó Cnáimhsí, Jack Basquille; Peadar Ó Nualláin, Irial Ó Casaide, Lúc Ó Lochlainn; Dara Ó Cinnéide, Charlie Ó Maoilmheana; Diarmuid Ó Dúlaing; Oisín Ó Grádaigh; Ciarán Ó Donnabháin; Lúca Ó Síocháin, Jamie Ó Conaire, Conaill Ó Riain.
REFEREE: John Hickey, Carlow.
