11 Dec 2021

Leinster Club: Naas advance to hurling final after brilliant display

Glenmore no answer to Naas physicality and scoring prowess

Sean Gainey on the score sheet for Naas

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Naas bandwagon rolls on with this incredible display fron their hurlers defeating Kilkenny champions, Glenmore, on  a final score line of Naas 1-16 Glenmore 1-10.

Brilliant allround display by the Kildare champs, as they tore into Glenmore from the word go, never letting up and never letting the visitors to settle at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this evening.

Naas led at the brek 0-11 to 0-5.

And the second half was more of the same, Cormac Gallaghere made a brilliant save the penalty spot and when Glenmore keeper dropoped a long ball in, Shane Ryan was on hand to find the net.

Glenmore got a consolation goal from a free from their ace marksman, Ian Byrne late on but it was not enough as Naas held on with a bit in hand to book a place in the Leinster final, Naas 1-16 Glenmore 1-10.


Scorers:Naas, Brian Byrne 0-5 (4 frees, 65), Shane Ryan 1-1, Jack kHheridan 0-3 (free, s/line), Cathal Dowling 0-2, Rian Boran 0-1, Kevin Whelan 0-1, Sean Gainey 0-1, Simon Leacy 0-1, James Burke 0-1.


Glenmore, Ian Byrne 1-7 (all frees), Alan Murphy 0-1, Shane Murphy 0-1, Liam Hennessy 0-1.


NAAS: Cormac Gallagher; John McKeon, Richard Hogan, Conor Gormley; Kevin Whelan, Ross Kelly, Sean Gainey; Rian Boran, Simon Leacy; Jeff Keane, Jack Sheridan, Kevin Aherne; Brian Byrne, James Burke, Shane Ryan. Subs: Conor Dowling for Kevin Aherne (49 minutes); Conan Boran for Shane Ryan (59 minutes); Mark Nevin for Richard Hogan (63 minutes).


GLENMORE: Tomas Dunne; Sean Duggan, Eoin Aylward, Shane Doherty; Colm Doherty, Eoin Murphy, Shane Murphy; Philip Roche, Alan Muurphy; Mark Aylward, Liam Hennessey, David Burke; Robbie Fitzgerald, Ger Aylward, Ian Byrne. Subs: Caathal Beirne for Colm Doherty (16 minutes); Ethan Phelan for David Burke (32 minutes); Darragh Hartley for Robbie Fitzgerald (53 minutes); Richie Hennessy for Liam Hennessey (55 minutes).

REFEREE: Shane Duignan, Offaly.

