Former Dublin star says Kildare could fall short in Tyrone but upset his fallen giants

Tyrone host Kildare this weekend in the National Football League Division 1 and Dublin legend Diarmuid Connolly fancies them to win despite losing four players after they were sent off against Armagh.

“Tyrone are the All-Ireland champions, and the target is on their backs at the moment. Everyone is looking at the All-Ireland champions for the league. These are the guys they want to beat and want to measure themselves against. I went up the Tyrone game against Armagh and I felt Tyrone didn’t look fit. They didn’t look like they were cohesive like they were last summer, they were on top of their game," Connolly said.

“Obviously different personnel came in and they are probably not at top fitness right now and they probably came back later than most other squads. I still think they will beat Kildare at home. They have a couple of big games coming up Tyrone. Donegal away is a huge game. Dublin at home, Mayo at home and Kerry away. They are four massive games coming up. They need to get a win against Kildare, or they could be in trouble down at the relegation zone."

Killdare will fancy a win over a wounded Dublin when the Boys In Blue travel to Newbridge but the Lilywhites will be wary of getting too excited about the prospect of beating their old rivals.

“Kildare have a few top star players and if they can keep those guys fit, they will have a good go at the Leinster Championship. They will fancy themselves against Dublin as we have to make the trip to Newbridge. At the start of the season Glenn Ryan would have sat down and said their plan was to just stay in Division 1. I don’t think they were ever going to win it but to stay there will be a huge plus for them. They have a tough few games ahead of them too and I just fancy Tyrone to get the better of them this weekend. Tyrone had four players sent off the last day but they have a huge squad and should cater for this clash," Connolly added.

Connolly also previewed another major Division 1 clash, Monaghan visit Armagh this weekend, with the hosts fresh off their win over the All-Ireland champions.

“I think this will be a tight one. Monaghan are coming in under the radar. They lost to Mayo but it was a close enough game. Armagh were very impressive against Tyrone. They were against the wind first-half and they blew Tyrone out of the water. After half-time Tyrone regrouped and came back into it but Armagh were really strong," he said.

“They look the fittest team in Division 1 at the moment but I have a sneaky suspicion that Monaghan might bring something and I fancy them to win but I do think it will be very close. Monaghan are playing nice football and they are a decent price. They are starting to build momentum. I know they drew the first day and lost the second day but they were unlucky not to get a result the last day. Armagh will be on a high after beating the Dubs and the All-Ireland champions but maybe they are just riding the crest of the wave.