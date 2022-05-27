Kildare make just one change for Leinster SFC decider

Ryan Houlihan, returns to the Kildare side for Saturday' s Leinster final against Dublin
Glenn Ryan and his management team have made just one change on the Kildare senior football team for Saturday's Leinster Senior Football Championship final where they will take on champions Dublin for the second year in a row.
Coming back in at corner back is Ryan Houlihan who missed out through injury in the win over Westmeath in the semi-final two weeks.
The rest of the team remains unchanged.
KILDARE v Dublin: Leinster SFC, Saturday May 28, 5 pm
Mark Donnellan; Mick O'Grady cpt, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Tony Archbold, James Murray, Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Kevin O'Callaghan; Alex Beirne, Ben McCormack, Paul Cribbin; Darragh Kirwan, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has updated its privacy policies to make them “easier to understand”, with alerts about the changes to begin arriving on Thursday.
Kildare players stand for Amhrán na bhFiann before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kildare and Dublin at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.