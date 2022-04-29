WATCH: Punchestown Best Dressed MC sums up a stylish week at the races

Punchestown Best Dressed Lady MC Marietta Doran has been speaking about an incredible week at the fashion stakes this week.
The Bollinger Best Dressed Style Council was led by stylist Marietta Doran and Michelle O’Sullivan of Bollinger International and stylist Marietta Doran.
They were blown away by the fashion this week.
The winner, Deirdre Kane from Carlow, won a VIP trip for two to the Bollinger Estate in France complete with chauffeur driven transfers, Michellin star dining and five star luxury accommodation and a year’s supply of Bollinger Champagne.
All finalists received a Bollinger goodie bag compromising of a bottle of delicious Bollinger Champagne and a Bollinger compact mirror, Bellamianta luxury tan, Declaré skincare, AYU make up, Kotanical essential oils and Punchestown race tickets.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.