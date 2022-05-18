Search

18 May 2022

Senator welcomes 'positive' news of potential new classrooms for Kildare school

It has also been announced that a proposal to provide additional new accommodation has been received for review by the School Management and KWETB.

Reporter:

Reporter

18 May 2022 4:20 PM

A Senator has welcomed the prospect of new classrooms for a Kildare-based school, calling it 'positive news.'

Labour Senator Mark Wall expressed his support over the news that the Board of Management of Colaiste Lorcain in Castledermot and the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB) are in discussions with the Department of Education on the provision of six new classrooms on the site, including two new special educational needs units.

The school management and KWETB have been in discussions with the Dept of Education about the future infrastructure of the school over the last number of months.

It has also been announced that a proposal to provide additional new accommodation has been received for review by the School Management and KWETB.

Commenting on the news, Senator Wall who is a member of the Board of Management, said: "This is a very positive development for the excellent school community that is Colaiste Lorcain.

Senator Mark Wall, Labour Party

"The new classrooms will allow the School to develop and continue to provide the highest provision of education that the school has become known for.

He continued: "I will continue to work with principal, Eric Gaughran, KWETB, fellow Board Members and the entire school community to ensure that that this much needed investment can happen in the quickest possible time.

"I am very happy to hear that two new Special Need Units are to be provided at Colaiste Lorcain, with the prospect we are informed, that one class may be up and running for September of this year, albeit in temporary accommodation until the two new units are built.

"This is very good news for the many families in the area who have contacted me enquiring about the need for a secondary school place for their loved one who may be coming from a primary school special unit or who may have that need now at secondary level."

The Athy politician concluded: "This is exciting news for Colaiste Lorcain and indeed the town of Castledermot and I will keep everybody informed of progress."

Senator Mark Wall made headlines last week after he issued an appeal to find a new premises for the the Kildare Down Syndrome group which supports 235 families across Kildare and west Wicklow.

