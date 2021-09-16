Search

16/09/2021

Folk legend Christy Moore joins Kildare Comeback line-up for intimate show

Christy Moore

Christy Moore

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Acclaimed folk musician Christy Moore has been announced today to play an exclusive intimate 120 person show at the Moat Theatre Naas, Kildare.

Those selected will  be treated to an extra special evening with the Ride On and Back Home in Derry singer.

Christy joins artists such as Bell X1, Paddy Casey, Arlene  Bailey, Amy Rowlett, Tebi Rex , JyellowL, Sive, and Megan O’Neil over this festival feast of live music culture showcasing Kildare’s finest talent.

The Newbridge native has had a long and successful career, and has been credited as a major influence on artists such as U2, The Pogues and Sinead O'Connor.

It has also been confirmed that the festival will be hosted by TV presenter and musician MayKay. 

Kildare Culture is supported by Kildare County Council and Produced by Davis Events.

Christy's concert will take place on Sunday October 10.

Tickets will be on sale from Friday September 17 from 11am and will cost €32.

To purchase, visit KildareCulture.com or Moat Theatre Box Office.  

